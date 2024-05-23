North West Norfolk MP James Wild was “lovin’ it” when he visited a town centre business as part of the chain’s nationwide 50th anniversary celebrations.

Mr Wild learned some of the recipe secrets when he donned an apron and spent time last Friday at McDonald’s in King’s Lynn High Street at the invitation of franchise owner Kevin Foley to celebrate this landmark year.

The MP worked in the kitchen with crew member Holly Mortimer.

Mr Foley has been involved with McDonald’s for a quarter of a century and owns 14 restaurants including Lynn’s Hardwick and West Lynn sites. His father was the first UK company employee to be granted a franchise.

Kevin now serves 30,000 people a week across the three restaurants and employs 310 people locally. Around 2,000 local people a week use the delivery service, Mr Wild discovered.

Speaking after the visit, Mr Wild said: “This year is a significant milestone for McDonald’s and it was great to join the team in Lynn to celebrate it with perhaps the most famous burger in the world - the Big Mac. It was also a chance to talk about apprenticeships and how McDonald’s can potentially support community projects as part of its role as a significant local employer.”

Mr Foley added: “As a local employer, it’s important to highlight the vital role businesses like ours play in the community. Links with business and government should be upheld to ensure strong awareness of the hard work taking place across Norfolk day in day out.

“It was also great to talk to James about our apprenticeship programme and our employment of 310 local people, rising to 350 towards the summer with the offer of guaranteed hours as well as flexible contracts.

“We were very happy to give James special permission to make a Big Mac in our kitchen and give him a flavour of the positive culture within the K Foley McDonald’s franchise.”

He added he was keen to play a positive role in the local community and spoke with the MP about employment opportunities and apprenticeships, support for local sporting activities, and “Love where you Live” community projects, including litter picks.