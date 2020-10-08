Three new Public Spaces Protection Orders have come into force which will restrict alcohol consumption in West Norfolk towns.

West Norfolk Council has announced the new orders came into force from October 1 and replace the ones that expired at the end of September.

The orders do not ban the consumption of alcohol, but place restrictions on its consumption where that consumption is causing, or is likely to cause, alcohol-related disorder.

King's Court. West Norfolk Council offices

It covers the areas of Lynn, Hunstanton and Downham, and new orders will be reviewed every three years.

West Norfolk Council leader Brian Long said: "We want to ensure we have some mechanism that means people who are drinking and causing alcohol-related anti-social behaviour in our towns in a way that adversely affects others’ way of life could be asked to stop drinking or surrender their drinks.

"The consultation we held earlier this year when we were considering making these orders told us that our residents are overwhelmingly in favour of us having these powers”.

West Norfolk Council leader Brian Long. Photo courtesy of West Norfolk Council

West Norfolk Council's website states: "Alcohol consumption can cause alcohol related anti-social behaviour in public. It can have an adverse effect on the quality of life of those in the locality."