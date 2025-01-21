Pet owners will have access to “unparalleled 24/7” emergency vet care in West Norfolk as of next month.

Vets Now is launching a new branch within Mill House Veterinary Surgery and Hospital on Tennyson Avenue in Lynn.

Opening on Monday, February 3, the service will be available to all in the area when their regular daytime veterinary practices are closed throughout the night, at weekends and on bank holidays.

Emma Toffanin is helping to set up the branch. picture: Vets Now

Emma Toffanin, an emergency vet from Colchester who is helping to set up the company’s first clinic in the borough, said: “Pet emergencies can happen at any time – including when your regular vet is closed – and time is often of the essence.

“Our new out-of-hours pet emergency clinic in King’s Lynn is a bit like the pet equivalent of A&E.

“This means our team of dedicated emergency vets can continue to provide pets and their owners a quick and easy service when they need it most, whether it’s at 4am or in the middle of Sunday lunch.”

The branch will create eight new jobs for the town including nurses, animal care assistants and receptionists.

A spokesperson for Mill House Vets said: “We’re delighted to have Vets Now providing their highly skilled emergency service from within our Mill House Vets.

“We have always been proud to provide outstanding emergency veterinary care within the West Norfolk area and this new partnership between Vets Now, us and local veterinary practices will ensure that together we can provide an unparalleled 24/7 service.”

Those wanting to apply for the vacancies can do so on the Vets Now website here.

