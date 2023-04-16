Athena Care Homes have announced the partnership with Alive King's Lynn Community Football in a bid to encourage more girls to play the sport.

Up to eight schools will be invited to join the seven-aside league with fixtures taking place at Lynnsport.

The schools can bring squads of up to 10 girls from Year 5 and 6 to compete in monthly figures, as well as the new 'Athena Care Homes Community Cup' event at the end of the season.

The girls football league pictured with an Athena care home resident (63489301)

The league is free to enter and it is hoped it will inspire a new generation of young female players.

It's part of a new sponsorship deal with Athena, which runs Amberley Hall and Goodwins Hall Care Homes in Lynn with Alive West Norfolk.

Each January Athena Care Homes asks residents for their wishes for the coming year, this year the single biggest thing requested in the Norfolk homes was to see a live football match.

Mala Agarwal, managing director of Athena, said: “We are delighted to able to sponsor the Girls’ School Football League and support them in making the sport more accessible to budding young female players.

“We are proud to be involved with a fantastic project that is encouraging inclusivity and promoting active lifestyles. We know many of the residents at Amberley Hall and Goodwins Hall are football fans and will enjoy following the league and seeing its growth.”

Tommy Goode, head of performance at Alive, said: “Athena’s support will certainly break down barriers making football accessible to a number of girls in West Norfolk."