An innovative partnership is helping residents in Lynn and Swaffham by providing “free, impartial advice” on financial and legal issues through bank branches.

The link-up between Citizens Advice and Yorkshire Building Society has helped more than 11,900 people across the UK over the past four years.

The award-winning scheme has potentially unlocked more than £6.5million in additional income for those who have accessed the service.

Susan Allen, CEO of Yorkshire Building Society

Citizens Advice advisers are based in selected Yorkshire Building Society branches one day a week, where members of the public can book hour-long, confidential appointments.

The service covers a broad range of topics, including welfare benefits, debt management, housing issues, and legal matters - all at no cost to the client.

It is now on offer at the branches in Lynn and Swaffham.

The scheme aims to bridge the gap between financial services and community support, making expert advice more readily available where it is most needed.

Susan Allen, chief executive of Yorkshire Building Society, said: “We are incredibly proud of the positive difference this service has made to thousands of people across the UK, including more than 500 here in Norfolk.

“By making Citizens Advice support more accessible through our branches, we’re helping people tackle real challenges in their lives.”

Locally, since July 2023 alone, the five Norfolk branches involved have helped 572 people navigate issues ranging from the cost-of-living crisis to housing and employment difficulties.

Mark Hitchcock, chief executive of Citizens Advice Norfolk, added: “The cost-of-living challenges remain a daily struggle for many.

“This partnership strengthens the help we can provide, bringing our advisers closer to the communities that need them most.”

Residents interested in booking a session or learning more about the service can visit: www.ybs.co.uk/citizens-advice