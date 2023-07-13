Visitors, shoppers and traders are set to benefit from a new scheme aiming to reduce waste from Lynn going to landfill, thanks to a new partnership.

Anglian Recycling has beat off stiff competition to become the new waste and recycling partner for Business Improvement District (BID) Discover King’s Lynn over the next five years.

BID manager Vicky Etheridge said: “We are so excited to be working with Anglian to help reduce the amount of waste we send to landfill. This will give business owners in the area the chance to get a personalised waste audit and responsibly manage their waste. We're thrilled to be partnering up for this exciting sustainability project.”

BID manager Vicky Etheridge with Ryan Marshall of Anglian Recycling

Businesses that are based in the BID area will have the option of using the waste management services provided by Attleborough-based Anglian, which include free waste management audits and waste collections that will be processed at its 10-acre site.

For the first time, Anglian and Discover King’s Lynn will also be recording data on how much waste is being collected and recycled in the BID area, which will enable the team to benchmark significant reductions in future years.

Ryan Marshall, senior environmental and waste manager at Anglian Recycling, is spearheading the work with Discover King’s Lynn.

He said: “I am particularly passionate about the waste data we are set to capture from our partnership over the next five years. This will allow us to reduce waste across Lynn, increase recycling performances and provide detailed reports on the progress.

“Our mission is to responsibly dispose of waste collected from customers and help them reach a zero-to-landfill goal, so to see that happen as we benchmark will be fantastic.”