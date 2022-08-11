A new pizza restaurant has opened in Lynn's Norfolk Street today.

The Pizza Slice Guy is a family-run business started by Danny and Lucy Child which has been a dream of theirs since travelling to New York in 2017.

Their passion for pizza and bringing it to Lynn was born and they started with a white van which they customised into a pizza truck with the orange logo becoming a familiarity in West Norfolk.

Family run business The Pizza Slice Guy. LtoR Patrick McKenna, Jess, Amelia and owner Danny Child. MLNF-22MF08059

They have taken the truck to schools to teach pupils the art of pizza making with Patrick McKenna, Lucy's brother, who is chief oven handler, preparing the dough and making New York style pizzas for customers.

Danny and Lucy became business owners and first time parents at roughly the same time and since the success of The Pizza Slice Guy truck they have found premises in the town centre to further extend their family business empire.

Artwork at The Pizza Slice Guy, Norfolk Street created by Ami Gregory.

With the venue in Norfolk Street acquired, the family all pulled together to get ready for the official opening which included Lucy's brother Shaun helping to make decking and shelves, painting the interior orange and black and getting the kitchen and bar area ready to serve customers.

Family and friends were invited to a soft opening earlier in July with good reviews and feedback in preparation for the official launch.

The Pizza Slice Guy is a family run business owned by Danny and Lucy Child. MLNF-22MF08063

Danny said: "It's been six weeks in preparation and getting everything in place.

"The goal is to make it so that we can all have a work and family balance.

"We have a really nice crew.

The Pizza Slice Guy has a bar and is a chilled out place with a 'great crew.' MLNF-22MF08064

"Hopefully we will start drawing some customers in .

"I want to be making pizzas, having a nice time and then we all close up and have time at home with our families.

"The Pizza Slice Guy will be in Tuesday Market Place this Saturday from 11am until 4pm at the Mods 'n' Rockers event."

The Pizza Slice Guy is orange and black inside and has a relaxed atmosphere for diners. MLNF-22MF08062

The artwork in the venue has been drawn by Ami Gregory with stencilling and quotes such as 'pizza tastes so much better made with love.'

A group who had booked a table today for a birthday sang the praises of the opening.

James Brennock said: "We are loving it so far, it is so relaxed.

The interior of The Pizza Slice Guy is like 'being inside a pizza' according to a customer at the official opening. MLNF-22MF08061

"There is not anywhere in Lynn like this so it is unique, it's certainly 'topping' the rest who will want a 'pizza' the action."

Friend Louisa Langford said: "I feel like I am inside a pizza."