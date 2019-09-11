Former Market Bistro in King's Lynn set to reopen as Dough Dealers
A new eating experience is set to launch on Saturday at the former Market Bistro in Lynn's Saturday Market Place.
Woodfired sourdough pizzas with seasonal British toppings will be the speciality on offer at Dough Dealers, which has been set up by the team behind the Market Bistro.
The doors are due to open for business from 5pm and there will be a takeaway service available for the hand-made pizzas cooked in a newly-installed oven.
