New plan outlined to help homeless in West Norfolk

Plans for new services, which aim to support homeless people in West Norfolk and stop others ending up on the streets, have been outlined.

Borough council officials have joined forces with Norfolk County Council and health chiefs to commission the schemes, which are set to be launched early next month.

The announcement, which was made yesterday, comes ahead of a planned sleep-out by campaigners next week, to raise awareness of the scale of the current problem.

They are calling on the authority to set up a permanent night shelter.

The moves follow the introduction of new legislation which formally requires councils to assist people who are homeless, or facing homelessness and approach them for help.

West Norfolk had one of the country’s steepest rises in rough sleeping in 2016, with 42 people recorded as sleeping on the streets.

Although that figure fell back to nine last year, borough council leaders say their own research found 63 people who were without accommodation in November.

Adrian Lawrence, the authority’s cabinet member for housing, said: “These figures are a concern to us. Rough sleeping is dangerous, particularly at this time of year when it is bitterly cold. Tackling the issue remains a high priority for us.

“We are working hard with our partners to ensure that there is support out there for homeless people and people who may be at risk.”

The borough council has joined forces with the county council to launch a Home Group Community Support service, which is intended to help prevent people who are currently housed from being evicted, and an outreach service to reach rough sleepers, through Genesis Housing.

A third initiative, providing support for younger homeless people through the Benjamin Foundation, is also being commissioned in conjunction with public health groups.

A broader homelessness strategy is also being drawn up and is expected to be published later this year.

People who are concerned about someone who may be sleeping rough are also advised to contact Streetlink or the Purfleet Trust or phone 0300 5000914.