A Lynn business group has set out the ideas which it hopes will persuade town centre traders to let them keep working beyond next spring.

Discover King's Lynn has published draft proposals, which they believe will boost traders as well as promoting greater pride in the area.

And consultation events will be taking place next week, before officials begin the task of shaping their final plan.

Views are being sought on a new plan from the Discover King's Lynn group. Picture: Discover King's Lynn

Discover King's Lynn, which oversees the town's Business Improvement District (BID) area, began operating in 2017.

It charges a levy on businesses in its area, which is used to fund schemes to support those traders.

Under BID rules, the group is required to draw up a new business plan, and hold a fresh ballot of firms, if it is to continue operating beyond March of next year.

No changes are proposed to the BID area or the levy charges of 1.5 per cent of firms' rateable value or a flat £100 per year for businesses with rateable values of under £7,500.

Publication of the draft document follows a three-stage consultation process which has been ongoing since January.

The group's chairman, Sharon Edwards, wrote: "Your suggestions have been invaluable and are reflected in the proposed aims and priorities for our next term."

The draft plan aims to "create a strong town centre of which we are all proud, where businesses thrive, new and creative opportunities are encouraged, and visitors choose to return again and again."

Within the document, there are four main priority areas:

To shout about King’s Lynn town centre and all that it has to offer

To support and strengthen business

Being a voice for business and the town centre economy

To create pride in our town centre.

Drop-in consultation events are taking place at the Duke's Head hotel next Monday, July 26, from 8am to 12.30pm, and Tuesday, July 27, from 6 to 8pm.

The final deadline for consultation responses is Friday, July 30. To take part, email vicky@discoverkingslynn.com.