New plea to protect West Norfolk youth footballers from smoke risks

Youth football leaders in West Norfolk are being urged to join the campaign for Smokefree Sidelines on the borough’s pitches.

Officials say around 30 junior clubs across the county have backed the campaign since it was launched last autumn.

And one club chairman says it has already had a positive impact on his teams.

Health chiefs, alongside the Norfolk County FA, are promoting the campaign to encourage parents and guardians not to smoke anywhere around the places where their children play football.

Shouldham Youth Football Club was among the first clubs in West Norfolk to sign up to the programm and it is now encouraging all other teams in the borough’s league to follow suit.

Club chairman Phil Riedlinger said: “We believe that we have the responsibility and ability to influence all of our young members’ lives.

“Youth football is not just about playing the game but teaches our children key life skills like teamwork, commitment, respect and how to win and lose.

“Smokefree Sidelines has been a wonderful opportunity to get our players and their parents to think about a key health issue and modify behaviors.

“It has been proven that our pitches are now smoke free. People who smoke and vape have moved away from the playing area and are showing discretion. It has also led to some of our children challenging their parents’ smoking resulting in changing behaviour.”

James Wade, of Smokefree Norfolk, said: “Around 35 per cent of children who smoke start around the age of 12 years with 90 per cent of those children starting because a family member does or because they feel peer pressure from their friends.

“Secondhand smoke has been proven to be 85 per cent more toxic than smoking and is full of toxic chemicals which can cause cancer and other lung or heart diseases.

“This campaign will keep reminding people of the effects of tobacco addiction and their actions.”