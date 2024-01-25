A councillor who recently resigned from the borough council’s Independent group after she said they “let down” South Lynn residents has formed her own council group.

Cllr Alexandra Kemp, a West Norfolk councillor and a county councillor for the South Lynn and Clenchwarton area, has decided to form a new political group, known as the ‘Progressive Group’.

She has formed the party alongside Upwell councillor Colin Rose, who will stand as her deputy.

Cllr Kemp plans to keep rallying for causes that are important to her, including her aims to keep Lynn’s library in its historic building and the need for a West Winch bypass before a major housing development is built.

She has also spoken of her desires for Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place to hold a thriving market like it once did.

She said that her new deputy Cllr Rose “stands up for the area and builds his own flood defences”.

Cllr Kemp has recently left West Norfolk Council’s ruling independent group and previously stood down from her role as cabinet member for people and communities in July last year.

She said: “I’m calling for councillors to listen, act and improve what is happening.”

The Progressive group’s objectives will be “listening and respecting residents’ views, campaigning for change and improvements, and working strategically for the good of the borough, in a fresh can-do residents-first approach for the council”.

Cllr Kemp said: “The Independent administration is letting down 6,000 residents of South Lynn and the Friars.

“They should hang their heads in shame – their Local Plan still has 50 houses on Harding’s Way. This would let traffic on Harding’s Way, on what was community land for the people of South Lynn.”

She added: “After seven years of campaigning with the community of South Lynn to keep Harding’s Way and Harding’s Pits a green space for the health and wellbeing of the residents, I cannot believe that the Independent administration could show such a lack of rationality and empathy.

“Terry Parish is not treating residents in South Lynn, one of the statistically most deprived wards in the borough, with respect.

“I am a councillor, elected to represent the residents. I successfully fought for five years to stop the incinerator being built in South Lynn.

“I cannot represent my community in South Lynn in the Independent Group, one of the most deprived wards in the borough.

“I led the campaign for the new doctors’ surgery, which is now being built in South Lynn.

“I fought for the new play area at the community centre. Harding’s Pits is South Lynn’s only green space and place to walk and cycle.”

