A new Rotary president is looking forward to re-entering office following a first term that was curtailed by the pandemic.

Derek Stringer was first elected as Lynn Priory Rotary in 2020, but lockdowns saw meetings take place on Zoom - with most of the club’s charitable and social activities unable to take place.

This time, he can preside over a full programme of events, including the Rotary Swim-marathon, senior citizens film club and an Easter egg trail at Sandringham.

John Leonard (left) hands over his presidency to Derek Stringer (right) of the King's Lynn Priory Rotary

Thanking his predecessor, John Leonard, Mr Stringer said that the club is in a healthy state, with several new members adding “impetus”, both to the main club and the “thriving” satellite section.

By Nash Cooper