Derek Stringer re-elected as King’s Lynn Priory Rotary president
Published: 06:00, 08 July 2025
A new Rotary president is looking forward to re-entering office following a first term that was curtailed by the pandemic.
Derek Stringer was first elected as Lynn Priory Rotary in 2020, but lockdowns saw meetings take place on Zoom - with most of the club’s charitable and social activities unable to take place.
This time, he can preside over a full programme of events, including the Rotary Swim-marathon, senior citizens film club and an Easter egg trail at Sandringham.
Thanking his predecessor, John Leonard, Mr Stringer said that the club is in a healthy state, with several new members adding “impetus”, both to the main club and the “thriving” satellite section.
By Nash Cooper