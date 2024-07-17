A new president has taken over the reins of a town’s Rotary club.

At a recent meeting of the Rotary Club of Lynn, Paul Kunes was inducted as president for the second time.

He was also president in 2008-09. Paul originally trained as a GPO (now BT) engineer and spent 21 years with the company.

President Paul Kunes and immediate past president Mel Robson

After taking voluntary redundancy, he took a change in direction and enrolled at the University of East Anglia for a degree course in Economics.

However, while still at university he set up his own telecoms company and, by the time he had successfully completed his degree course, he was employing three engineers and had taken on a business partner.

Paul ran the company for some 20 years before taking yet another change of direction – in 2015 he was elected a borough councillor for Spellowfields.

Re-elected in 2019 for the re-named ward of Terrington, he became a cabinet member with responsibility for the environment, climate change and biodiversity.

Paul is a keen hillwalker. In 2002 he walked the 268-mile Pennine Way to raise money for a local charity.

Even more adventurous were his trips to the summit of Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak, in 2005 and in the company of fellow Rotarian, Derek Harvey, to Everest base camp to raise money for the Prince’s Trust in 2008.

Paul has been married to Sharman for 48 years. They have lived in Terrington since 1976, in sight of Sutton Bridge where Paul was born.