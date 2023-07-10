A Norfolk “born and bred” woman has been welcomed as the new president of a Rotary club in Lynn.

At a recent meeting of the Rotary Club of Lynn, which was held at Middleton Hall Golf Club, Mel Robinson took over as president from Derek Harvey.

Mel will hold the office for the upcoming Rotary year which will run from July 1, 2023 to July 30, 2024.

New president nominee of the Rotary Club of King's Lynn Paul Robson, left, and new president Mel Robson

Mel is Norfolk born and bred, having been educated at Neatherd High School in Dereham and having lived in Lynn since 1987.

She worked at Dawbarns, firstly as a legal secretary and then as a legal executive, specialising in conveyancing, before Mel moved to Hayes and Storr Solicitors in 2010 and is now an associate at the firm.

Paul Robson, Mel’s husband, is also a member of the Rotary club and will be president in only two years’ time.

The pair, who have two grown-up children, Joshua and Elizabeth, are both are keen walkers and have previously completed the Coast to Coast Walk three times, on two of the occasions to raise money for charity.

They have both also completed the West Highland Way and the Norfolk Coastal Path.

Information about the Rotary club’s fundraising and community activities can be seen on the website.

New members who may want to support good causes are always welcome.

Normal meetings are held on Monday evenings at the Stuart House Hotel.

Reporting by Sophie-Louise Collins