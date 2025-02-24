A new president will take over the chain of office at King’s Lynn Rural Probus Club next month.

Alan Leventhall will replace Nigel Day at the beginning of March. Alan was born in Welwyn Garden City but brought up in Croydon.

He trained as a librarian and worked in Devon and Lincolnshire before moving to Norfolk in 1991. Alan has worked at both the Fakenham and Lynn libraries.

New president, Alan Leventhall

After 34 years as a librarian, Alan retired in 2019 and has been involved with a number of local groups as well as Probus which he joined in 2022.

He is also a member of Priory Rotary Club and has been a volunteer at Lynn’s True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum, the Arts Society King’s Lynn, the local Studies Collection at the Lynn Library and the Fakenham Community Archive.

He has a special interest in maritime history and was part of a small team that found the lost grave of John Fryer, the Master of the Bounty (famous for the mutiny) in Wells churchyard.

Married to Doreen, Alan has three grown-up children.