New principal takes over at Swaffham secondary school

The new principal of Swaffham’s Nicholas Hamond Academy says he is ready to drive the school forward after his appointment was announced.

Mark Woodhouse, who has more than 20 years’ experience in the teaching profession, joins the school from the Harwich and Dovercourt High School in Harwich, where he was deputy head.

Mr Woodhouse said it was “a real privilege” to take up the post at the school, which is sponsored by the Academy Transformation Trust (ATT).

He said: “Having grown up in Norfolk myself, I am delighted to have the opportunity to return to the county to lead the academy in the next stage of its journey.

“Working with the leadership team and staff, I will build on the academy’s current strengths to ensure our students are provided with the opportunities they need in order to fulfil their potential.

“I am looking forward to working with ATT in delivering the trust’s vision that every student deserves a first class education.

“Together, I am confident that we can provide learners with the best educational experiences they deserve.”

ATT chief executive Julie Bloor said: “We aim to develop our students as individuals and not just learners and we offer a rewarding and proactive learning environment for all our students.

“I know that, in his new role, Mark will go above and beyond to continue to achieve this and drive his team to ensuring that our students achieve all that they are capable of.”

Mr Woodhouse succeeds Martin Booth, who has been acting principal since the school’s last permanent head, Cheryl Hill, was sacked in October 2016 for breaches of safeguarding procedures.