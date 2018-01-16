New principals take the helm at West Norfolk’s Iceni Academy

Two new principals have been appointed at an all-through academy for students in West Norfolk.

Emma Owner, who was previously head of school at Hockwold, has taken over as principal of the Iceni Academy’s primary site. Stephen Plume, who was previously senior vice principal at Methwold, has taken over as principal of the secondary site. Iceni Academy, one of only two all-through schools in Norfolk, was rated good by Ofsted in 2016.

Mrs Owner said: “We were really pleased with our recent Ofsted report, however, I think the best is yet to come and this small change in leadership and increased autonomy, will make all the difference”

Mr Plume said: “I am very proud of our students who have achieved the best results in West Norfolk for the past three years.

“But our students are about so much more than grades, we have such a wide range of talents and interests from sport to music, our community should be proud of these young people”.

Despite the distance between the two sites staff in some subject areas work very closely and students often attend events at the Secondary site.

Teachers travel between sites and both Mrs Owner and Mr Plume are keen to develop these links further.

Mrs Owner said: “We have some excellent staff on both sites. In order for our students to get the best possible deal we are able to tap in to lots of expertise”.

Mr Plume said: “Our community is really important to me. Moving forward I want to work hand in hand with everyone who has a role to play in helping our young people.

“Our students go on to do great things when they leave here and getting them back in the door is one of my priorities this year”.

Photo: SUBMITTED.