Free training and support is being offered to small and medium-sized West Norfolk businesses through a new productivity club launched thanks to a grant of nearly £60,000.

The club has been formed after a successful bid was made for funding through Innovate UK, the government’s innovation agency.

The bid was made through a collaboration between Watton-based business consultantcy service WLP, the College of West Anglia and West Norfolk Council.

Following approval from Innovate UK, the consortium is now seeking local SME manufacturers and service companies to be part of the Lynn and West Norfolk Productivity Club.

Pictured, from left, are partnership and business liaison supervisor at the college Mandy Lakey, Steve Palmer and college head of employer liaison, partnerships and commercial training Paul Smith. MLNF-18AF1209

The funding approved is to run the club, which will meet at the college for between four and eight companies starting in March and running for three months.

The companies involved pay only with their time and gain the opportunity to significantly improve their productivity through free training, mentoring and coaching from local experts in the field.

Steven Palmer, WLP director, said: "The basis of our application is to address the contemporary challenge of increasing productivity in the SME manufacturing and service sector.

"This funding will be used to prove that some of the typical barriers that management teams face when trying to improve their operational performance and productivity can be overcome with appropriate support and mentoring.

"Our innovative approach to this was welcomed by Innovate UK, and as a result, we are excited to be able to begin working closely with our two project partners and local companies. The first stage is to seek willing and suitable participants to take part in the project."

Paul Smith, head of employer liaison, partnerships and commercial training at the college, said: “This is a great opportunity for local SMEs to get free training and support to improve productivity with significant and real benefits. ”

And Cllr Peter Hodson, the council's cabinet member for performance and economic development, added: “Small businesses are very important to the health of our local economy, and this project will work with businesses to help them to identify and address areas for improvement in their businesses which will improve their productivity and efficiency.”

Businesses can apply to be part of the club by contacting Steve on 07709303551 or send an email to productivity@w-l-p.co.uk

Innovate UK supports businesses to develop and realise the potential of new ideas. It connects businesses to partners, customers and investors that can help them turn ideas into commercially successful products and services and business growth.

Innovate UK is part of UK Research and Innovation. For more information visit www.innovateuk.ukri.org