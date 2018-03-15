New pub to open in Downham Market next week

Pub operator JD Wetherspoon is to open its new pub in Downham next week, with the creation of 65 new jobs.

The company has spent £2.5 million developing the outlet, on the site of the former White Hart, a long-standing two-storey Grade II listed property, in Bridge Street.

An artist's impression of the courtyard at The Whalebone Wetherspoons in Downham Market. Picture supplied.

The Wetherspoon pub, which will be called The Whalebone, will be managed by David Riggs.

Mr Riggs said: “Myself and my team are looking forward to welcoming customers into the pub and we are confident that it will be a great addition to the Downham Market community.”

The Whalebone will officially open on Tuesday, March 20 at 8am.

Originally two buildings, combined in the 1980s, one section of the premises has been a pub since the 1700s.

It was originally called The Whalebone, from as early as the 1740s until the early 1800s, when the name was changed to the White Hart.

A late 19th century sketch of the premises shows a whalebone placed upright against the front wall of the public house.

The new pub has reinstated the original name, which reflects the whaling trade that flourished in the area at that time.

It will be open from 8am until 12 midnight Sunday to Thursday and 8am until 1am on Friday and Saturday.

Food will be served throughout the day, from opening until 11pm every day.

The Whalebone will specialise in real ales, as well as craft and world beers, serving a wide range of different draught ales, as well as bottled beers, including those from local and regional brewers.

It will be open for family dining, with children, accompanied by an adult, welcome in the pub up until 9pm, throughout the week.

The pub will be wheelchair accessible, with a specially-adapted toilet for people with disabilities on the ground floor.

The pub features one bar, a large garden with a courtyard, accessed through a traditional cart access to the front of the building, as well as a turfed out garden to the rear.

Historical photos and details of local history, as well as artwork and images of local scenes and characters of the area, are displayed in the pub, together with information boards relating to events.

Downham Market and District Heritage Society and Lynn Museum helped the pub in compiling the display.