A new Acute Frailty Unit which opened at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital in December is already having a positive impact on patient care and experience.

People over 75 are now being assessed for signs of frailty as soon as they arrive at the QEH emergency department. Upon referral from the department, the frailty team initiate a comprehensive geriatric assessment which is proven to improve outcomes for patients, as well as improve their quality of life.

The unit provides a safe clinical space for the QEH’s team of specialists, with an understanding of the health needs of frail older people, to provide patients with a comprehensive geriatric assessment.

Dr Honney with a patient using one of the RITA machines QEH would like to upgrade (62331780)

Dr Katie Honney, clinical director for integrated care of the older person, said the new unit has already been beneficial to the care of frail patients presenting to the hospital.

She said: “The QEH is seeing increased numbers of frail patients, who often have complex health needs. For these patients who may be confused, agitated, or upset, the emergency department is not always the best place for their care as it can be noisy and very busy.

“Having a dedicated frailty unit, in which patients can be assessed by experts in a timely fashion, is instrumental in ensuring best patient care, which can reduce the length of time frail people stay in hospital and, thus, allow them to maintain their independence for a longer.

Dr Honney is calling on the community to continue supporting the Dementia Care Appeal, with funds raised being used to purchase an additional Reminiscence Interactive Therapy Activities machine for the unit and upgrade two existing machines, at a total cost of just under £12,000. De Honney is pictured above with a patient using one of the machines.