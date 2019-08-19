A new service has been launched to help support patients who are undergoing cancer treatment at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

It is hoped the Clinical Nurse Specialist Support Line will help to ensure patients receive a quick, consistent and appropriate response to their concerns and queries.

The new service is part of an ongoing Macmillan Cancer Transformation Programme, which is looking at how cancer treatment is delivered at the QEH.

Lori Walker is pictured seated in front of Corrine Knight. The two woman are responsible for manning the Clinical Nurse Specialist Support Line

The new service, which operates between 9am and 4.45pm every weekday, is operated by two non-clinical members of staff who take phone calls from patients and then divert their query to the appropriate person.

It is available to lung, haematology, colorectal, gynaecology, dermatology, research trial and oncology patients.

Transformation Manager Peter Mercer said the support line, launched on Monday, May 13, is already making a difference to patients.

He said: “Before the introduction of the telephone line, many of our patients would contact their nurse directly but could be delayed in receiving a response as they are often busy in clinics and seeing patients on wards.

“This telephone line changes all of that as our staff make sure that the query goes to the right specialist clinician quickly so the patients receive a faster response.”

Mr Mercer said more than 425 calls have already been received.

The Transformation Programme will run until July 2020 and involves collaboration between the West Norfolk Clinical Commissioning Group, Norfolk Community Health and Care as well as Macmillan.

Caroline Shaw, chief executive at the QEH, said: “By working closely with our partners at Macmillan we are ensuring a better experience for our cancer patients who deserve to receive a quick response to their phone calls.

“We are delighted to be working with Macmillan on this really worthwhile transformation project to bring about real improvements to cancer services in West Norfolk.”

Macmillan strategic partnership manager Helen Liles added: “A cancer diagnosis can turn people’s lives upside down.

"At times, the system can seem bewildering and knowing that there is someone on the end of a phone ready to answer your questions can makes a real difference in easing people’s worries.”