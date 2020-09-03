New radio station to focus on King's Lynn and West Norfolk

Following the loss of radio station KL.FM , a new station is being set up later this month dedicated to Lynn and West Norfolk.

Richard Dix, who has previously worked for Hospital Radio, stations in Slough, York and FunLand Radio in Atlanta, will be the director of KL1 Radio, which launches on smart speaker, Alexa, Google and phone app.

The new station will cover local events such as Festival Too and charitable causes in recognition that the new Greatest Hits station will not offer the same local coverage as KL.FM.

KL1 Radio is coming to West Norfolk. Picture: SUBMITTED

Six people will initially be working on the new station from their homes, where they have their own radio equipment and studios.

Mr Dix said they will then look to move into new premises once the funds are available and the coronavirus pandemic has subsided.

A website for KL1 Radio is launching by the end of this week and Mr Dix has started looking for local advertisers.

KL1 Radio is coming to West Norfolk in September. Picture: SUBMITTED

He said: “I was involved in other radio projects such as YLI in York, run by Chris Marsden which has been around a long time now.

“The team behind this streaming and broadcast services helped with engineering and we have put this together to take the template which works for radio and bring it to West Norfolk with local presenters to keep the environment that KL.FM had.”

Mr Dix said he could not reveal exactly who will be working on the station at this stage, but former KL.FM personnel will be involved with KL1 Radio.

Richard Dix at his home studio in Heacham. Picture: SUBMITTED

The director added: “We have been planning for a couple of months since we knew Greatest Hits was coming along.

“Music-wise, we will have a mix of multiple stuff right up to the modern day with specialist shows in the evening such as rock and soul shows.

“It will not be a narrow sound. We have a huge database of music.”

Ofcom has confirmed it has opened the market to potential bidders for a small-scale multiplex licence for Lynn as it aims to improve West Norfolk’s woeful digital radio provision.

At present there are only 19 stations available on DAB in Lynn. Areas, such as Norwich, have well over 50.

This is something which Mr Dix, who lives in Heacham, is keeping close tabs on.

Mr Dix added: “The plan is to take the goodwill that KL.FM had and keep that moving forward in the local community because West Norfolk is a very special place and a little let down that Greatest Hits has come in.”

If you are interested in advertising or supporting the new station, contact Mr Dix on richard.dix@kl1radio.co.uk.

Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages have already been set up for the station, which can be found online at http://kl1radio.co.uk/

Read more BusinessKings Lynn