New roof structure to be set up at damaged garage before Storm Dennis hits King's Lynn

Work has begun on a new roof structure at a Lynn garage ahead of Storm Dennis, following damage caused by winds last weekend.

Part of the roof at Page and Bird on North Street blew off on Sunday afternoon which led to the closure of John Kennedy Road from Sunday afternoon until this morning.

And now with Storm Dennis predicted to bring winds in excess of 50mph on Saturday, a new roof is being quickly rebuilt at the affected garage ahead of the weekend.

Work begins on Page and Bird's new roof

Peter Lemon, representing the landlord of Page and Bird, said: "We had structural engineers in to assess the building and to find out what works needed to be done to obviously make it safe.

"Nothing could be done until the wind had been abated. If it picks up again, it [the roof] would be safe so we are going as fast as we can."

Scaffolding has been put up at the Mojito Lounge on Broad Street with pedestrians being able to pass through after a part of the roof was blown off by Storm Ciara.

And Insurance service Adrian Flux handled 43 claims in respect of damage caused to vehicles when the storm was at its peak on Sunday and Monday.

Most of the damage was caused by falling foliage, branches and trees razed by gusts of more than 80 miles an hour.

In contrast, the service stated only four motoring claims were made the previous week throughout the whole Adrian Flux insurance network.

Malcolm Tarling, a spokesman for the Association of British Insurers, said: "Insurers expect storms to strike at any time and are fully geared up to help customers hit by high winds and floods recover as quickly as possible."

Looking ahead to this weekend, Steve Ramsdale, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: "Another spell of very wet and windy ​weather is expected for Saturday, although Storm Dennis is currently not expected to be as severe as Ciara disruption is still likely.

"Our confidence in the forecast means we have been able to issue severe weather warnings well in advance, giving people time to prepare for potential impacts of the storm.”

