The construction of a new roundabout along a key route into town is progressing well - but some further traffic delays are expected.

Works along the A148 Grimston Road heading into Lynn are on track to be completed by the end of January.

This is part of the Knights Hill development which is set to see hundreds of new homes built nearby.

The construction of a new roundabout along Grimston Road is progressing well, Norfolk County Council says. Picture: Google Maps

Traffic is currently able to use one lane on the newly constructed roundabout while Norfolk County Council’s infrastructure department and their contractors complete works on the northern side of the A148.

While undertaking the work, teams identified an area of the eastbound carriageway which requires resurfacing.

They have successfully secured additional funding to undertake these works, which they believe will reduce the need for further disruption in the future.

Due to poor weather conditions, some works which were scheduled for this month have been delayed and will now take place at the end of January.

Taking into account the additional and delayed works outlined above, the fifth phase of works will now require an additional five nights of closures - bringing the total to ten.

The final two phases of the scheme will be delivered as follows:

• Phase 4 - December 6-January: 24-hour two-way temporary traffic lights under manual control from 7am-6pm, Monday to Friday, using a single lane of the new roundabout

• Phase 5 - January 20-24 and January 27-31: Night closures between 7pm-6.30am with signed diversion route.

There will be a reduction in the speed limit to 30mph for the duration of the works.