A council has introduced new rules to control designs on shopfronts after a row over a “garish” sign.

Breckland Council has developed a shopfront design guide for the whole district, including Dereham, where there has been particular “frustration” in recent weeks.

There was uproar among residents over a new sign on a barber shop in the town centre, which led to council enforcement officers ordering it to be removed.

The new Billionz Barber sign which has caused controversy in Dereham. Picture: Ray O’Callaghan

The new standards have been put together to ensure the “preservation and enhancement” of historic features in towns across Breckland, including Swaffham.

This guidance is aimed at retailers, owners, developers and shop-fitters and will be used by the council when determining planning applications.

It includes instructions to retain traditional features of historic buildings and states the use of neon or other garish colours is not acceptable.

The shopfront before the Billionz Barber sign was installed in Dereham. Picture: Google Maps

The document has been published just weeks after the uproar over the Billionz Barber sign in Dereham, which was removed after council intervention.

The shopfront was redesigned with the modest branding used by its previous tenants replaced by a large sign with black and gold lettering, which obscures the canopy on the front of the building.

The property where the sign was installed lies next to another sore spot for residents, the former Akaash Tandoori Restaurant, which has fallen into disrepair after almost a decade of being empty.

Sarah Suggitt, deputy leader of Breckland Council, said: “The document is part of a wider effort to protect the heritage of our market towns and help our high streets thrive by preserving their historic charm.

“We aim to make these areas more attractive and successful for residents, businesses and visitors.”

Breckland Council is launching a public consultation on the new design guide prior to its implementation.