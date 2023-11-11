In our weekly Memory Lane Schooldays feature, we look back 10 years...

Pupils at Lynn’s Churchill Park School were thrilled to see their overgrown pond replaced with a brand new seating area for teens to use for socialising, in November 2013. It was all made possible thanks to a community project by Tesco and Carters.

Diane Whitham, the head teacher, said: “Our young people felt they had no outdoor area to socialise in, yet this is such an important part of their education.

Archive Picture from the Files of the Lynn News King's Lynn.

“The school council identified it as something they wanted to improve, so it was great to go back to them and say that our project had been chosen by Tesco. They were really pleased.”