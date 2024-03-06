A new section of the King Charles III England Coast Path opens today, offering the public access to some of the country’s coastline for the first time.

The opening of the 33.6 miles (54.1km) section from Hunstanton to Sutton Bridge means the entire Norfolk coast is now accessible to walkers.

This section introduces seven miles of new access between Snettisham and Lynn, crossing the seaward edge of Sandringham Estate.

The Sir Peter Scott Lighthouse at Sutton Bridge will be among the sights on the walk

Parts of the path are quite remote, with no public facilities or connecting paths for several miles, but there are services and transport links in the centres of Lynn and Sutton Bridge.

Cllr Colin Davie of Lincolnshire County Council said: “We are delighted to see the opening of the second section of the King Charles III England Coast Path in Lincolnshire, which connects eastwards around the wide-open spaces of The Wash.

“With the stretch from Skegness to Mablethorpe already open and the stretches from Mablethorpe to the Humber Bridge and from Sutton Bridge to Skegness currently being established, we look forward to these opening following the completion of these works and the installation of new infrastructure and the benefits to our local economy and visitor destinations.”

The route offers views of The Wash

James Marshall, Natural England deputy director for Norfolk and Suffolk, said: “This new stretch of the King Charles III England Coast Path will give people from all over the country access to our beautiful local coastline, connecting them with nature and providing health and wellbeing benefits.

“The trail will also support the local economy - bringing walkers and visitors to the towns and villages for daytrips, refreshments and places to stay.”

The path provides multiple opportunities to spot sea birds and other nature with RSPB Snettisham, views across The Wash, and Wild Ken Hill conservation estate all part of the route.

Coun Colin Davie

The Wash attracts large numbers of migratory and overwintering birds such as Knot, Dunlin and Oystercatcher, so to protect wildlife the path has been carefully routed to avoid disturbance.

The trail passes by Hunstanton, Heacham and Lynn.

The Sutton Bridge to Hunstanton leg is open

From Lynn the trail follows the Peter Scott Walk, named after the popular conservationist who lived in the area.

Natural England worked on this section of the King Charles III England Coast Path with its partners including Norfolk County Council, Lincolnshire County Council and RSPB.

Andrew Jamieson, chair of the Norfolk National Trail Partnership, and deputy leader of Norfolk County Council, said: “It is great to see the opening of the latest stretches of the King Charles III England Coast Path in Norfolk, which means people can walk around the entire Norfolk coastline for the first time.

“This new section of national trail enables visitors and local communities to enjoy and explore this remote coast through the Norfolk Coast National Landscape, overlooking The Wash, with big skies, stunning sunsets, and spectacular bird life.”

The King Charles III England Coast Path, once completed, will be a 2,700 mile National Trail around the whole of the English coast, enabling people to enjoy, recognise and value the benefits of our environment. Over 95% of the English coast is expected to be walkable by the end of 2024, with work to finish the job following on closely behind.

The new access will link up and improve existing coastal paths and create new access where there was none before. People can arrive at the coast anywhere in England in the confident knowledge that there will be clear, well-signed and well-managed access around the coast in either direction. The trail aims to stay as close to the coast as possible and in many places that means walking right alongside the coast, while in others it heads inland, though usually only for short distances.

Once complete the King Charles III England Coast Path will be England’s longest National Trail. It is unique as a ‘coastal margin’ is being created alongside the trail. The margin includes all land between the trail and the sea, providing new rights to enjoy areas like beaches and dunes. Exceptions will apply such as private properties or conservation areas.

Visitors can use the National Trails website to plan their day and see places to visit, stay or eat.