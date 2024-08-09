Supermarkets in Lynn have introduced a number of new self checkouts - removing regular tills in the process.

At the Sainsbury’s store on the Hardwick Industrial Estate, additional self-checkouts have been put in place under a ‘bigger shops’ sign.

These have been placed next to the existing machines, which are under a ‘smaller shops’ sign.

More self checkouts have been added to the Hardwick Sainsbury's store

To make way for these, a number of existing regular tills have been taken away.

Meanwhile, in Aldi in Gaywood, a series of staffed tills have also been removed in order for the supermarket’s first self checkouts to be installed.

There are now six of them in place, with half accepting card payments only and the other three also accepting cash.

The new self checkouts in Aldi

What do you think of the changes? Are you a fan of the new self checkouts, or do you prefer staffed tills? Let us know in the comments.