New service to improve children’s time in King's Lynn hospital

A new nurse-led service has been launched at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital to improve children’s experiences while undergoing procedures.

The new service, which launched on Monday of this week, will give children undergoing procedures under general anaesthetic the opportunity to ask questions, allow staff to accommodate for specific requirements on the day and also undertake necessary medical checks prior to surgery.

Nicola Staff, paediatric pre-assessment lead, said: “This excellent, quality service improvement is child centric.