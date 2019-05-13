New shop opens in King's Lynn town centre
Business has been brisk at a new shop which has opened in Lynn's Norfolk Street.
The YMCA charity shop opened its doors last month creating two new jobs and opportunities for people looking to volunteer.
Manager Donna Hewish told the Lynn News: "Already 11 people have stepped forward to volunteer, which is very encouraging. We are always looking for people who can spare some of their time.
"We also welcome any donations of items which can be sold in the shop."
This includes new and second-hand clothes, shoes, books, puzzles and bric-a-brac.
The YMCA, which has a community house in Woolstencroft Avenue, North Lynn, is the oldest youth charity in the country and works to support young people reach their potential.
The Norfolk Street shop is open 9am-5.30pm Monday to Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sundays.
