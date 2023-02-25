King's Lynn shop opens on High Street
Published: 11:02, 25 February 2023
| Updated: 11:03, 25 February 2023
A new charity shop, situated at 21-22 in the High Street, has opened in Lynn.
The store, which has a charitable aim, is called Ahava Community and the word Ahava means love in Hebrew.
Run by a Christian charity the shop raises funds through its retail outlets in support of ending homelessness and addiction.
Helen Greaves, manager, from Lynn, said: "We opened on Thursday and we are open today (Saturday) until 2pm.
"We are also looking for volunteers to help in the shop."
On display are household items and clothing and the opening times are from 9.30am until 5pm Monday to Saturday.
