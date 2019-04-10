The owners of a new shop in Lynn town centre selling wholefoods and supplements is confident of a healthy future with more people focusing on their wellbeing.

Grape Tree Feel Good Foods, which sells wholefoods, vitamins and dietary supplements, opened the doors to its latest shop in New Conduit Street two weeks ago.

The Grape Tree shop which has opened in New Conduit Street in King's Lynn (8430745)

It sells a wide selection of natural wholefoods including nuts, seeds, pulses and grains, as well as dried, crystallised and glace fruits and vitamins, minerals, gels and supplements.

The business was launched in 2012 by entrepreneur Nick Shutts and partner Nigel Morris, who together built the Julian Graves brand of 350 stores.

Nick Shutts, CEO of Grape Tree, said: “It’s great to have opened our 117th store in the Vancouver Quarter in Lynn.

Inside the Grape Tree shop in Lynn (8430747)

“Our range of wholefoods and health supplements will be a great addition to the quarter and, at a time when many people are taking their health and wellbeing more seriously, we’re confident shoppers will love what we’ve got to offer.”