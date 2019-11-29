A new shop which buys and sells phones, tablets and accessories has opened in Lynn's Broad Street.

It is run by Dogan Kurt, and its business name includes his initials – DK Electronic Exchange.

Said Dogan: "I buy new and second hand phones and resell them. If people should lose a phone, then they can come here and buy a replacement at a very reasonable price. We recycle phones and will give people the best price. The products are all good quality.

Dogan Kurtat his new shop in Broad Street, King's Lynn (21887112)

"I want to work with local people and like to meet them face-to-face rather than dealing on social media which is why I wanted to open a shop."

Broken screens can be repaired, batteries replaced and phones unlocked. The shop also sells brand new phone cases and headsets.

The shop, which is next to The Fent Shop and opposite BrightHouse, is open 9am to 5.30pm, seven days a week.

