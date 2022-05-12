New shops and homes plan for King's Lynn town centre site

Plans for new shops and homes in the heart of Lynn have been unveiled.

Developers are seeking the go-ahead to transform currently vacant premises at 25 Tower Place to provide four shops and eight properties.

The application, by Dwellings4u Limited, would see the ground floor of the 1930s building, which stands at the corner of St James Street, converted to form the shop units.

Planning Applications. (55836287)

The plans would also see a new second floor built to accommodate the proposed homes.

Documents submitted as part of the planning application to West Norfolk Council said the site already has planning permission for four properties.

They added: "This application presents an opportunity to bring forward housing lead development on an otherwise unremarkable building within the existing settlement envelope and is therefore acceptable in principle.

"We look forward to discussing the matter with the planning authority."

A consultation period on the application is due to end on May 30. Borough council officials aim to have a decision on the scheme by early July.