A new soft play area with a sensory room is on the cards for Lynn.

The proposal is to use three units at Berol Park in Scania Way.

A planning application submitted to West Norfolk Council by Andrew Atkins, of Little Holme Road, Walpole Cross Keys, says: "The proposed plan is for a children's soft play centre and sensory room within the existing building structure. There are no plans to change access to the building site.

"The changes will be internal fitment of an approved play structure to the currently empty units. There will be no changes to road access as all access is currently in place.

"The site will not require changes to the external foot print of the site and all development will be internal changes."

The tenant would be Oceanus Leisure Ltd, whose agent is House of Play.