New South Lynn play area under consideration as part of funding pool

The possibility of new play equipment for South Lynn is under discussion as part of a funding allocation for West Norfolk Council.

A capital programme was approved by a council committee in February which includes a sum of £30,000 for play equipment in Lynn.

And West Norfolk councillor Alex Kemp, who represents the South and West Lynn ward said a new play area is vital to address deprivation and health inequalities within the area.

Councillor Alex Kemp wants to see new play area equipment being installed in South Lynn

She emphasised a lack of doorstep facilities for South Lynn children, specifically referring to those living on Hillen Road in particular.

Small gardens and busy roads were also highlighted by the councillor when talking about the importance of a dedicated recreational facility for the area.

Ms Kemp said: "I did a door-step survey last year and a play area for younger children near Hillen Road, and away from busy Wisbech Road, was what parents wanted- young children play on the roundabout in Hillen Road. They cannot use the NORA play area as residents tell them it is only for people who live there. The Walks is too far away for them.

The play equipment in The Walks is too far away for South Lynn families according to councillor Alex Kemp

"This area is in the 5 per cent most deprived communities in the country and it has 23 per cent child poverty. I was speaking to Dr Louise Smith (Norfolk's director of public health) and we were talking about a community action plan for South Lynn. Taking exercise and good habits is important and reduces the risk of transmission.

"There was to be a budget to increase community use of the South Lynn Community Centre, and a play area would help do this."

Ms Kemp claimed that the leader of West Norfolk Council, Brian Long, was "riding a coach and horses through local democracy" by reportedly refusing to facilitate a play area and saying it would be "blowing money" to fund a new play area in South Lynn.

In response, Mr Long said: "The King’s Lynn Area Committee (KLAC) recommended an allocation of money for a play area at South Lynn and for a sub group to be established to look at priorities on capital schemes.

"Cabinet is awaiting the work of the subgroup to see if it concludes that South Lynn needs further equipment before committing any funding.”

Read more Kings LynnPolitics