A Spanish jewellery shop has opened its doors to the public this week, making it the first of its kind in England.

Husband and wife Darren and Catherine Mooney opened Miramira on Lynn’s High Street on Wednesday morning, offering “something for everyone”.

They are now operating a franchise of the large costume Spanish jewellery business, which has more than 120 stores across Europe.

The outside of Miramira

The couple moved to Spalding, Lincolnshire, two years ago from Cork in Ireland, and decided Lynn was the place they wanted to open the store as they love the area and think it has great potential.

Miramira offers jewellery for people of all ages, from children through to teenagers and older people.

Catherine said: “I have a lot of diversity here when it comes to my clientele.”

Miramira has opened at the former Body Shop store

The store’s jewellery is 14-carat gold plated, but is also made with stainless steel so it will last longer.

“We think that this shop will bring a lot of joy and excitement to Lynn,” Catherine added.

“The shop's colours are bright, vibrant and fresh. Our brand is very versatile and suits all ages.

“We think this will be a new go-to spot for the people of Lynn for jewellery as we have a huge range to pick from.

The shop will offer a 12-month guarantee on all jewellery.

The store is in the premises which used to be occupied by The Body Shop before it closed earlier this year.