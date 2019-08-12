New specialist equipment to benefit patients at King's Lynn hospital after £580,000 donation

Patients at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital will be benefitting from specialist equipment thanks to the hard work of dedicated volunteers.

The King’s Lynn Hospitals’ League of Friends have donated around £580,000 to transform services within the Radiology Department at the QEH for the benefit of patients and staff.

The group has agreed to pay £500,000 for an upgraded Radiology IT system, which will reduce delays, speed up treatment by ensuring that clinicians have the relevant information as soon as possible.

Pictured, from left, are: Dr Sarah Fleming, Medical Director Dr Frankie Swords, League of Friends Secretary Carol Crake, League of Friends Chair Penny Hipkin, League of Friends President Viscountess Valeria Coke, Chief Executive Caroline Shaw and Trust Chair Professor Steve Barnett (15105907)

A further £80,000 has also been donated to create a dedicated suite to house the Dexa Scanner, saving patients from having the tests on a van.

President of the League of Friends, Valeria, Vicountess Coke, officially opened the new Dexa Suite, which could help to prevent falls as it scans bone density, on Monday, 5 August.

The League of Friends raise more than £100,000 each year, through its shop in the main foyer and donations, to support the hospital, its staff and patients.

Chairman of the League of Friends, Penny Hipkin has thanked all of the volunteers who give up their time to support the hospital.

She said: “We are delighted to be funding two important projects which are going to make such a big difference to the patients and the wider hospital.

“The Dexa suite is going to improve the experience of a number of patients by providing a dedicated facility rather than having to use the mobile unit on the van while the IT system is one of the largest donations we have ever made to the hospital. This system is going to make life easier for the clinicians.

“We have been able to make these donations, partly due to a large legacy we received, but mainly due to the volunteers who give up their time to man the tills in our shop. We are always looking for new recruits, particularly those who can do a morning shift.”

The Dexa scanner in action. (15105904)

This new IT system will create a seamless link between the radiology department and the doctors requesting the tests, which includes GP surgeries. It will ensure patients will be seen quicker for the diagnostic tests and start treatment sooner as the images can be sent back to their doctor.

Consultant radiologist Dr Sarah Fleming said: “Although this system will not be something that you can physically touch, it will touches every single aspect of the patient pathway through the hospital.

“We are also grateful to the League of Friends for funding the Dexa suite, which ensures that our patients receive their treatment locally and in a fantastic new facility.”

Members of the King’s Lynn branch of the Royal Osteoporosis Society attended the official opening on 5 August.

Chairman Jill Fysh said: “We are over the moon to finally see this suite within the hospital as we have been campaigning for such a facility for a number of years. We hope that it will be well used for many years.”

Trust Chairman Professor Steve Barnett said: “We would like to thank the League of Friends for this wonderful donation which will support our Radiology department.

“It cannot be under-estimated the difference made to this hospital and its patients by the hard working volunteers who give up their mornings, afternoons and evenings to ensure that our patients and their families are properly supported. ”