Norfolk County Council cabinet members are being asked to consider investing £2.6million in new specialist housing in Lynn.

The funds, which are part of the authority's existing £18million supported living capital programme, would help deliver 17 new homes in the town, designed for people of working age who have care and support needs to help them live independently.

If approved, the investment would support Golden Lane Housing, a charitable community benefit society and registered provider of social housing, deliver ten apartments and seven bungalows.

The development would offer modern, accessible self-contained housing compared to traditional shared houses, designed to enable people to live on their own within their local communities and reduce unnecessary admissions to residential care.

Cllr Alison Thomas, the county council cabinet member for adult social services, said: “Our commitment to personalised care and support plans is at the heart of this initiative, aligning with our Promoting Independence strategy.

“This project underscores the council’s dedication to meeting the growing demand for diverse and independent housing options.

“We remain committed to enhancing the quality of life for our residents through innovative and sustainable housing solutions.”

As an invest-to-save initiative, the scheme is projected to reduce long-term care costs, with estimated yearly revenue savings of £520,000 once the homes are fully tenanted.