New speed signs on King’s Lynn roads backed by council’s cabinet

New signs to deter motorists from speeding in Lynn have been backed by West Norfolk Council’s cabinet.

On Tuesday, members of the cabinet supported the proposals for provision of two moveable Speed Awareness Messaging (SAM) signs to be located on either Vancouver Avenue, Goodwins Road or Tennyson Road.

The scheme has been put forward for the 2018/2019 funding year of Norfolk County Council’s Parish Partnership fund, which provides match funding for small-scale highway projects.

The cabinet voted to endorse King’s Lynn Area Consultative Committee’s (KLACC) request for match funding for the provision of the signs, to be paid for through special expenses.

Speaking at the meeting of the cabinet, councillor Andy Tyler, who is chairman of KLACC, said: “The SAMs I think are very much needed in the areas that are mentioned.

“It has been proved that there is speeding along those roads and something definitely needs to be done.”

Fellow KLACC member John Collop said the issue of speeding on those particular roads arose at a public meeting at King’s Lynn Football Club in July.

“I didn’t realise so many people had interest in this, we had a very strong discussion.

“They feel that traffic going down Tennyson Road is very dangerous, especially later in the evening.”

Mr Collop said children often use the road during their route to and from school.

The total cost of the scheme is £7,000, and so the cabinet agreed to match fund £3,500 of this figure.

Council leader Brian Long said: “I also see the benefit of this. It tells drivers to slow down and the other thing is that it records the speed of a vehicle that passes so we can see where there’s an actual problem.”