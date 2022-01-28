One of West Norfolk's biggest annual events has today unveiled a new backer which already has links to the area.

Organisers of Lynn's Grand East Anglia Run (GEAR) have announced Recipharm, which owns Bespak, as its new title sponsor.

And, with the event returning to its traditional May slot this year, people, businesses and schools are being urged to book their places on the start line now.

GEAR 10K. (50473378)

GEAR traditionally attracts thousands of runners to Lynn, many raising funds for good causes, to take part in both the main 10k race and the 1.2 mile Mini GEAR fun run for youngsters.

Both events will now carry the Recipharm name this year, having previously enjoyed long associations with Bespak, which most recently sponsored the Mini GEAR.

Tim Drew, Recipharm vice-president for human resources, said: “We are delighted to renew our commitment to the GEAR 10K and Mini Gear.

GEAR 10K. (50473436)

“We understand our responsibility to the communities in which our people live and work and we remain passionate about supporting fantastic events like this one.

“We hope that through our sponsorship we can encourage people of all ages from the local community and beyond to get involved, have fun and have an amazing shared experience.”

Siobhan Curtis, head of commercial for GEAR organisers Run for All, added: “Recipharm is a long standing sponsor of the GEAR 10K so we are really excited to be announcing the company as our title sponsors for 2022.

“The 10K is one of our most eagerly anticipated events, and sells out every year, something which we wouldn’t be able to do without the support of Recipharm.

GEAR 10K. (50473416)

“Because of Recipharm’s ongoing commitment, we can ensure more people in the local community can experience one of the most exciting running events in Norfolk, and also encourage more people to take advantage of the physical and mental benefits of running.”

Entries are already open for the 2022 GEAR, which will take place on Sunday, May 1.

The event returns to its usual bank holiday weekend date, having been delayed until August last year and cancelled altogether in 2020 due to coronavirus.

GEAR 10K. (50473421)

As part of its support, Recipharm is offering 150 free places in the Mini GEAR event, which is open to children aged six or over, plus £1,000 in prizes for the three schools which have the biggest proportion of their pupils participating.

The company is also sponsoring GEAR's Corporate Challenge, which encourages businesses to gather together staff teams to take part.

And an eight week Get Into GEAR training programme will be offered to help runners get ready for the big day.

You can sign up now by visiting www.runforall.com or by emailing corporate@runforall.com for Corporate Challenge entries.

Schools can secure free places, with a maximum of 10 per school, by emailing info@runforall.com.