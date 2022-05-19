Proposals to build a new sports pavilion at Watlington to commemorate The Queen's platinum jubilee have been submitted to West Norfolk planners.

While the need for better facilities for the successful local football club is the catalyst for the application, the parish council has said that it will cater for all sports.

The plans show changing rooms which will be compliant with Football Association requirements, shower rooms, baby changing facilities, a small kitchen and storage rooms and they will be wheelchair-friendly.