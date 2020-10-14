A family-run firm celebrated opening a new shop in Lynn High Street on Saturday which drew in a constant stream of visitors all day.

Home Sweet Home, which already has a shop in March, Cambridgeshire,opened its doors to the new business in premises next to Clinton Cards.

The furniture store business was founded by Stewart Stevens, and is now run by his sons, Dillon Stevens and Max Bailey. Jordan Brighton is also part of the team.

Home Sweet Home is now open at 50 High Street,Lynn. Pictured, from left, are Max Bailey, Jordan Brighton, Stewart Stevens and Dillon Stevens.

Max said: "We had plenty of footfall and customers were coming into the shop all day long. We are pleased with the initial reaction. We are getting our name out there and hope that in the future new jobs will be created."

Home Sweet Home sells a wide range of furniture including beds, sofas, dining room suites as well as accessories and ornaments.

Lynn was chosen by the family as the best place to further expand the business because of the town's vibrancy and friendliness.