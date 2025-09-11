Anglian Water has finished work at its water recycling centre in Lynn which will “safeguard the local environment”and protect people from flooding.

The £5.3million project included the construction of a storm water tank which will be able to hold excess water during heavy rainfall until it can be treated and returned safely back into the environment.

The site is now able to capture more than five million litres of rainwater - nearly enough to fill two and quarter Olympic-sized swimming pools.

A new Anglian Water storm water tank in Lynn is expected to better safeguard the town

This upgrade helps protect the area during heavy rainfall by making sure the system can handle sudden downpours, Anglian Water says.

It reduces the risk of flooding and “helps prevent pollution from entering nearby rivers, including the River Great Ouse”.

With extreme weather events like flash downpours becoming more common, it is hoped these improvements mean the company is now better prepared.

Chloe Bailey, customer experience specialist for the project, said: “We know how much our customers care about their local rivers and the environment.

“We’re pleased that this project in Lynn will help protect these precious resources by reducing the risk of pollution and flooding from bouts of extreme weather.”