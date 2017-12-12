New street market brings in crowds to King’s Lynn town centre

More than 50 stallholders set up stop in Lynn town centre last week to mark the town’s first Christmas market.

Discover King’s Lynn invited local businesses to pitch up on Thursday to sell their specialised festive goods.

Christmas Market in Lynn town centre

Running alongside late night shopping, hundreds flocked to buy personalised gifts and seasonal treats.

Discover King’s Lynn chairman, Darren Taylor said: “We’re delighted with the first ever Christmas market. The town centre was incredibly busy and feedback has been really positive.

“It’s very clear many of the stallholders and town centre retailers had a strong evening of trading.

“We are now looking at all our collated feedback from the event and planning how to improve and increase the event for 2018.”

Christmas Market in Lynn town centre Emma Martin

With performances from West Norfolk Rock Choir, King’s Lynn Town Band and Elfish Pressie and the Christmas Crackers, shoppers could also enjoy an evening of musical and street entertainment.

The Lost Elves and The Bouncing Snowmen could also be spotted greeting children and snapping photographs with shoppers.

Board member of Discover King’s Lynn and partner at Mapus-Smith & Lemmon, Sharon Edwards said: “The take up for the market has been fantastic and we are really happy to be able to give over 50 local makers and businesses the opportunity to sell their products in the heart of the town centre.”