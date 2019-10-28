New Street Rangers to be recruited in King's Lynn after former employees 'released' from positions

New Street Rangers are being recruited to patrol the streets of Lynn after it was confirmed the two former employees have been "released" from the positions.

Officials from Discover King's Lynn, the Business Improvement District (BID) said they remain "totally committed" to the Street Ranger project, which started in April.

BID manager Vicky Etheridge said recruitment will begin this week to fill the two vacancies.

Lynn's town centre.

She said she was unable to provide details about why they were no longer employed but said the two leaving at the same time was "unrelated".

It comes after the Street Rangers made national headlines earlier in the month, with some coverage claiming that residents and visitors were concerned that their uniform, which includes stab vests, looked like "military-style gear" and could deter people from coming to the town.

Mrs Etheridge said their role was misrepresented.

Two Street Rangers when the role was first launched in King's Lynn town centre in April.

At that time, she said: "The Rangers do a lot of positive things that probably go unnoticed like assisting in first aid incidents, helping with directions and at least once have assisted an elderly person who was confused and lost their car.

“They are a key link between town centre businesses and BID, picking up on issues of concern and dealing with them, as well as making sure businesses know what BID is doing.

“No one day is the same and their role is very varied.”