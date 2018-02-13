New street tree campaign hopes to keep King’s Lynn leafy

A new collaboration is hoping to keep Lynn leafy by fundraising to pay for tree-planting, the first phase of which will start in the town next month.

The project is a partnership between West Norfolk Council, King’s Lynn Civic Society and the GroundWork art gallery.

The group, which has identified 10 locations for new trees this year, hopes to plant larger growing species that can offer a sustainable contribution to the town’s environment for many years to come.

Speaking on behalf of the civic society, Richard Morrish said: “After an event held at the GroundWork gallery last spring, where we discussed the need for new tree planting in the town, the borough council agreed to work with us to begin a new programme of street tree planting.”

Mr Morrish said they agreed on the importance of trees in urban environments was agreed, but said there are many areas of Lynn that presently have few street trees.

“We have agreed to plant 10 new trees this year – and if we do this annually, it could make a great contribution to the town,” he added.

The collaboration held a Tea for Trees event at the gallery on Purfleet Street on Thursday to launch the initiative and members of the public were invited to find out more.

Elizabeth Nockolds, deputy leader of West Norfolk Council, said that all of the sites identified this year are on land owned by the borough, but there are hopes that other landowners will offer sites in future years where new trees can “enhance the town”.

“This scheme will fit well with other tree-planting the council is undertaking and our new Tree Strategy which is presently being developed,” Mrs Nockolds added.

“Even with current budget constraints we recognise the important of new tree planting.”

Veronica Sekules, director of GroundWork, said: “The gallery wants to support projects that will change and enhance the environment and Street Trees for Lynn could make a really positive contribution to the town for decades to come.

“The civic society and GroundWork have agreed to help raise some of the costs this year, and in future we hope that other businesses and organisations will add their support.

“We are asking supporters to contribute just £65 towards planting a tree.”

If you are interested in sponsoring a tree, contact info@kingslynncivicsociety.co.uk or mail@groundworkgallery.com.