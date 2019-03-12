Thirty new jobs have been created at a new supermarket due to open at Lynn's Hardwick Retail Park after in investment of three-quarters of a million pounds.

The Food Warehouse, will open its 8,866 sq ft unit on Tuesday, March 26, offering shoppers a wholesale store without the need for membership.

Every customer who visits the store on the opening day will be able to enter a free prize draw to be in with a chance of winning a prizes, including home appliances and gift vouchers.

Food Warehouse will be opening in Lynn (7730103)

Shoppers will be able to bulk buy fresh, frozen and ambient food from more than 3,000 product lines as well as homeware items.

Launched just four years ago, The Food Warehouse now has more than 85 stores across Britain and significant growth plans for the year ahead.

Speaking about the new Lynn store, Kristian Barrett, operations director for The Food Warehouse, saidd: “We’re delighted to be opening our new store in Lynn.

"The Food Warehouse is an innovative store format, responding to the changing needs of shoppers by offering amazing bulk-buy deals and homeware offers alongside a fantastic range of frozen, fresh and chilled foods.”

The Lynn store manager, Iain Robinson said: “Our opening day will be great fun for the whole family and our team is excited to welcome the people of Lynn to our new store.”

The store will be open Monday to Saturday 8am-8pm, and on Sundays 10am-4pm. Visit the website for more information http://www.thefoodwarehouse.com/