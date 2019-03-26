New superstore opens in King's Lynn

A new supermarket has opened in Lynn on the Hardwick Retail Park.

Food Warehouse opened its doors to customers this morning.

Next door to Argos the store had a red ribbon cut this morning by manager Iain Robertson.

Iain Robinson (Store Manager) ready to cut the ribbon -with second on left Andrew Holmes Regional Manager. and far right Area Manager Simon Adcock. with the King's Lynn Store Staff.

Food Warehouse, which is a subsidiary of Iceland, describes itself as "something a little different". It says is it is packed full of great quality meal ideas, sourced from all over the world, big brand grocery deals and with big packs, full of value too.

It has homeware special offers that are "when they're gone, they're gone".

The New King's Lynn Store Hardwick.

first customers enter the new store.